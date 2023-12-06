Dozens voice concerns over proposed Split Oak Forest development plan

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it needs more details before voting on whether to release part of the protected Split Oak Forest to build a toll road.

Central Florida Expressway and Osceola County want to build the road through the southwest corner of the forest.

160 acres of land would be released for the project.

Dozens of people spoke against the proposal at a meeting on Tuesday, saying the land was meant to be protected forever.

“Split Oak Forest is a place that resembles what Florida used to look like, what it should look like, and it keeps some of the animals that cannot live in those concrete jungles,” said Split Oak Forest supporter Daniel Perez.

FWC voted Tuesday for their executive director to get more details from Orange and Osceola counties, along with the Expressway Authority, before making a final decision.

