‘Door Kicking Challenge’ could get you a felony or shot to death, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two teens in Volusia County are facing felony burglary charges after deputies say they tried a new internet trend.

It’s being called the “Door Kicking Challenge.”

After the two teens broke open that door, they ran off.

“The so-called ‘Door Kicking Challenge’ is a surefire way to get locked up with a felony… or even worse, shot and killed by a homeowner,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Deputies then found one of the teens hiding in the attic of his home after his mother gave deputies permission to search the residence.

Investigators say this is a good reminder that challenges like these can have huge consequences.

