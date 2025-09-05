“Down on their luck:” Palm Bay couple arrested for child neglect

PALM BAY, Fla. — A mother and father in Palm Bay face child neglect charges after police say their children were found in “unsafe” and “unsanitary” conditions, but Palm Bay police say there is more to the story here.

According to Palm Bay Police, Nathan Forczyk called DCF, asking for help with his six children.

When police showed up at the Forczyks’ home on Dillard Drive on Tuesday, they arrested Nathan and his wife, Laura Forczyk.

They each face six counts of child neglect after police say their six kids were locked in separate bedrooms without food, water, or access to a proper toilet.

Police say the six children in the home ranged between 6 months and 7 years old. Their father, Nathan Forczyk, told Channel 9 that four of the six children were autistic and non-verbal and that there was an explanation for what police saw.

According to the police report, the home itself was deteriorated with drywall ripped off, exposing electrical wires. Police also found urine and feces in the house.

Channel 9 spoke with Nathan Forczyk after he bonded out of jail and even got to visit the inside of the house.

Forczyk told Channel 9 that four of his non-verbal children were not potty-trained and had behavioral issues, causing them to damage the home.

Forczyk acknowledged his family isn’t perfect, but told Channel 9 he was not too concerned about the charges because the kids were “raised in a loving home,” adding the family moved in just nine months ago and notified neighbors the children in his home were autistic.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Palm Bay Police Department said after investigating, they found the family was “in desperate need of assistance.”

The spokesperson told Channel 9 that while the parents are facing charges, this story was also about “a family that is down on their luck.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Laura Forczyk remained in jail on a $30,000 bond.

Laura and Nathan Forczyk’s next court date is scheduled for September 30th.

