Downtown bar owner settles lawsuit with Team Market Group, looks to next act

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Victoria Nelli, the owner of the now-closed Arena Art Bar — and downtown’s only female bar owner — has settled a lawsuit with Team Market Group, the Orlando-based real estate and hospitality company which owns the property at 22 S. Magnolia Ave. she once leased.

Arena Art Bar, a nighttime venue in downtown Orlando often featuring live music and entertainment, opened in late 2023 but faced early challenges, reportedly due to difficulties in obtaining an after-midnight alcohol sales (AMS) permit.

The lawsuit, as previously reported by Orlando Business Journal, was filed by entities associated with Team Market Group, alleging a breach of a commercial lease agreement for the business formerly located at 22 S. Magnolia Ave. The complaint alleged a five-year lease was entered into around Dec. 1, 2023, with a term running through Nov. 30, 2028.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group