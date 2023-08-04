Downtown Kissimmee businesses to host back-to-school giveaway this weekend

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — For some families, the sales tax holiday isn’t enough to help them afford everything their kids need to head back to school.

Some businesses in downtown Kissimmee are now looking to help.

Pa’l Callejon has been thinking up ways to give back to the community ever since first opening just over a year ago.

This time around, it’s teamed up with other businesses to make sure students in Kissimmee are ready for their first day.

“We invite everyone from the community to come and enjoy this,” said Igor Baez with Pa’l Callejon.

For Baez, giving back comes naturally.

He and his wife first opened Casa de Artesano in downtown Kissimmee six years ago, showcasing hand-made crafts from Puerto Rico.

The shop was opened after artists there lost their shops through Hurricane Maria’s devastation.

“We have to give back to the community so that god can give back to us,” Baez said. “So, it’s our pleasure to provide whatever we can to the community.”

The Pa’l Callejon restaurant will host a back-to-school giveaway this weekend for kids to pick up 250 backpacks, school supplies and toys.

The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

