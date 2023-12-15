Dozens of patients still seek medical records after Central Florida arthritis center closes

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Dozens of patients are still without their medical records after the Central Florida Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center suddenly closed its Orlando and Kissimmee locations November 1.

Despite the center closing, the Kissimmee location was supposed to stay open until the end of November solely for patients to get their much-need medical records.

Lupus patient Sharnell Womack says she’s been trying for the past several weeks to get her records from the center and its management group, Athena Medical.

The Florida Department of Health is investigating the closure. The department told Channel 9 it would not comment on any investigation

The National Patients Advocate Foundation says doctors offices in Florida must announce four weeks in advance in the paper they’re closing and must turn over records to patients.

“There should have been a way for the patients to receive their records. It’s very irresponsible,” Womack said. “Somebody needs to be held accountable.”

Without the records, patients say, they are back to square one with care and treatment.

Many tell Channel 9 they are still without rheumatologists and some without medication.

Over the past month—we’ve reached out to the center and Athena Medical Group several times. They have not responded.

