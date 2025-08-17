Dr. Phillips Nursing Pavilion opening at UCF to boost Central Florida’s nursing workforce

LAKE NONA, Fla. — The Dr. Phillips Nursing Pavilion at UCF’s Academic Health Sciences Campus in Lake Nona is scheduled to open on August 18, offering a modern facility to help address the urgent nursing shortage in Central Florida.

The new pavilion will allow UCF to graduate 150 more licensed nurses each year, greatly benefiting local healthcare. Since 85% of Knight nurse alumni live and work in Florida, and almost 60% stay in Central Florida, the pavilion’s graduates are likely to strengthen the area’s healthcare workforce.

The Dr. Phillips Nursing Pavilion was funded by a $43 million investment from the State of Florida, along with over $29 million from private donors. The primary donor was Dr. Phillips Charities, supported by contributions from the Helene Fuld Health Trust, UCF Pegasus Partners, and organizations such as AdventHealth, Orlando Health, Nemours Children’s Health, Addition Financial, and Zaby and Suree Vyas.

The facility includes state-of-the-art simulation labs that mimic real hospital environments, as well as an enlarged global center of excellence for simulation.

These resources aim to equip students with cutting-edge and immersive technologies, supporting UCF’s status as Florida’s leading Engineering and Technology University.

