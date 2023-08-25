Dreaming of a new pet? Lake County Animal Shelter hosting pajama party adoption event

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re dreaming of adding a new pet to your family, you don’t even need to change out of your PJs to make it a reality.

Lake County Animal Shelter is hosting a pajama party Friday night as part of the Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign.

Adoption fees will be waived during the event, which will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Adoptions include spay or neuter services, initial vaccinations, microchips and personalized ID tags.

“Our dogs and cats are dreaming of finding a new family and are hoping to wake up in their new homes on Saturday morning,” said Whitney Boylston, director of the Lake County Animal Shelter.

The shelter is located at 12280 County Road 448 in Tavares.

