Driver accused of killing boy, injuring girl in Cocoa crash surrenders to police

COCOA, Fla. — A 62-year-old man who drove off after hitting a 4-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl last month surrendered himself to authorities Friday, the Cocoa Police Department said Monday.

Police said that shortly after 9 p.m. May 26, Kenneth McGhee was driving a pickup truck at West King and Washington streets when he hit the children as they were crossing the road.

Investigators said McGhee drove away and called police 15 minutes later to report the crash.

Police said that the boy died at the hospital two days later.

Read: FDA warns microdosing chocolate bars may lead to seizures, other illness

“The 14-year-old female is recovering but will have lifelong impacts from her injuries,” said Yvonne Martinez, a police spokeswoman.

McGhee was booked into the Brevard County Detention Center on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with a death and leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.

He was released from jail after paying a $30,000 bail.

Read: Intense heat could usher in afternoon storms

Police said McGhee faces up to 30 years in prison if found guilty.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group