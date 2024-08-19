Driver crashes into building in Seminole County, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said one person was injured after a car crashed into a building on Monday morning.

Troopers said a Nissan Armada and a Hyundai Santa Fe were driving southbound on US 17-92.

FHP said that the Nissan was driving behind the Hyundai and failed to see the Hyundai ahead.

Troopers said the Nissan hit the back of the Hyundai which led the Nissan to run off the road and hit the side of a building on Lake of the Woods Boulevard.

The Nissan driver was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, FHP said.

The Hyundai driver remained on scene.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

See the map below of the scene.

