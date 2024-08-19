Tonight: Game 3 for Lake Mary all-stars at LLWS in Williamsport

ORLANDO, Fla. — A hometown team will continue its run for the title of Little League World Series champions Monday in Pennsylvania.

Lake Mary Little League is representing the Southeast Region of the US and heads into tonight’s game with two tournament wins under their belt.

On Friday, the boys from Florida defeated the Northwest Region’s South Hill Little League from Puyallup, Wash., 6-1.

READ: College football begins next weekend with No. 10 Florida State facing Georgia Tech in Ireland

On Wednesday, they won their first game of the LLWS, 2-1, beating Sioux Falls, South Dakota, representing the Midwest Region.

Monday’s matchup in Williamsport will pit Lake Mary against the Southwest Region’s team from Boerne, Texas.

The first pitch is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised live on ESPN.

READ: Lake Mary wins 2nd game of Little League World Series

Be sure to watch Channel 9 Sports anchor Alex Walker on Eyewitness News for highlights and updates on Central Florida’s little league hometown heroes.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group