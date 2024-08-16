Lake Mary takes on Puyallup, Washington in their 2nd game of Little League World Series

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Coming off a 2-1 victory over South Dakota Wednesday night, the Lake Mary Little League looks to keep its streak rolling as it faces Washington Friday at 7 p.m.

The players and coaches are soaking it all in but not letting the moment get too big.

“When you are sitting there, normally it’s just me and my pitcher, you look, and it’s like whoa,” said Catcher Landon Bono. “You look to the other side, and it’s like, wow, that’s a lot of people, and then you’re almost in shock. You’re like what do I do here? And then you start zoning back in.”

Head Coach Jonathan Anderson knows how few these opportunities come along and that the players have to make the most of them.

“We’ve been waiting for this for years, now we had the opportunity last year we just missed it. We’re not going to miss our opportunity this year,” said Head Coach Jonathan Anderson.

The Lake Mary community supports the team so strongly that even the coaches can feel it.

“I know our community has rallied behind us, I know our community is watching,” says Anderson. They love the opportunity to watch Lake Mary play on a grand stage.

Most of the players’ parents will be in Williamsport for the game, but some parents could not make it because of work or finances.

