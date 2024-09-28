Driver dies after Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A driver has died following a crash Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. in Orange County.

According to a news release, a 1997 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Jones Avenue east of Laughlin Road.

Troopers said a 1995 Freightliner semi-trailer was stopped at a driveway on Jones Avenue facing north, east of Laughlin Road.

Troopers said that the Dodge Ram driver lost control of the car and ran off the roadway right.

Investigators said that as a result, the left side of the Dodge Ram collided with the left side of the Freightliner semi-trailer.

The Dodge driver was taken to Advent Health Apopka and pronounced dead, troopers said.

The semi-trailer driver was not taken to a hospital and remained on-scene.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

