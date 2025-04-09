Deputies search for child reported missing in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are searching for a child who was reported missing.

Officials said 12-year-old Julius Mason Garcia Rivera was last seen Tuesday night in the area of Kempston Drive and Darwood Drive in Orlando.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, white tube socks, and black Crocs, and he was carrying a black backpack.

Deputies said there is concern for his safety because of his age.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

