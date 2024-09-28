Honor Connor Ride: motorcycle enthusiasts flock to the streets of Sanford

SENFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department is honoring the life of one of their own.

It’s a passionate team of motorcycle fans riding for a very special cause. “We are honoring Connor with the second annual benefit for his scholarship,” said Rebecca Thyssen, Connor’s Mother and event organizer.

Along with firefighters from the Seminole County Fire Department, there were military and law enforcement officers from different agencies.

They took to the streets of Sanford on Saturday to ride in honor of one of their own. “He’s never forgotten, so it’s good to see everybody out here and support. It warms our hearts for sure,” said Connor’s friend, Miguel Medina.

READ: At least 52 dead and millions without power after Helene’s deadly march across southeastern US

Firefighter Connor Maxwell was 25 when he died in a motorcycle accident in 2022.

To celebrate his life and legacy, the group raises funds for a scholarship in his name.

“I was trying to find a way to mitigate my pain in having lost my only child. He absolutely loved his career,” said Thyssen. “Between that and the number of firefighters that showed up during the eight days he fought for his life, I thought these are the people I would like to align his name with for eternity.”

READ: ‘Everyone CAN Win’: CANstruction Orlando turns food into art to fight hunger

The scholarship goes to students at Seminole State College who want to become first responders, and the event is now bringing the entire even closer.

“I think we should all be coming together,” said Tina Commesso with Action Church Sanford. “The way our world is going right now, we should just be supporting everybody, and the fire department does so much and is working all the time to help others.”

So far, nine students have already received the scholarship, and this is only the second year of the event.

The hope is to benefit as many students as possible in honor of Connor Maxwell.

Click here to download our free news, weather, and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group