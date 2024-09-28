‘Everyone CAN Win’: CANstruction Orlando turns food into art to fight hunger

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Teams of architects and engineers are using their skills to help fight hunger in Central Florida.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, CANstruction Orlando brought five teams of local architecture and engineering firms together to create food displays around the theme of the Olympic games.

The event is to help raise awareness about hunger while providing resources to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida for relief efforts.

This year’s theme is “Everyone CAN win – Lighting the way to no hunger.”

Displays will be “de-CANstructed” on Sunday, September 29, and the nonperishable items will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank for distribution to its network of more than 750 nonprofit feeding partners across Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Brevard, Marion and Volusia counties.

CANstruction occurs during Hunger Action Month, a national campaign designed to raise awareness about hunger in America and inspire action nationwide.

De-CANsruction of displays will happen at ICON Park in Orlando.

Participating teams include:

Cuhaci Peterson

FK Architecture

L2 Studios

Walt Disney World

Whiting Turner

