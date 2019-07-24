0 Driver found to be uninsured in crash that killed 17-month-old girl, left father in ICU

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Police say a driver who struck a family on their daily bike ride was not only under the influence of cocaine and fentanyl, but also uninsured.

The crash that claimed the life of a 17-month-old girl and left the child's father in the intensive care unit happened June 2 on Highway 414 in Altamone Springs.

Shannon Zisa, who is now uses a wheelchair as a result of the crash, said she can only imagine what the future would have held for her daughter Adalyn.

"She won't get to have a baby of her own," said Zisa. "Those a pretty tough. No parent should have to bury their child, especially without their spouse."

Shannon's husband, Dave, was in a come for over a month. He's now conscious and responsive but still in the ICU and undergoing surgeries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, 48-year-old Shona Wallace, had cocaine, fentanyl and a list of other drugs in her system at the time of the crash, according to test results.

Wallace didn't have auto insurance, leaving the Zisas with an ever-growing financial burden that will affect them for a lifetime.

According to a study by the Society for Critical Care, the average costs for one day in the ICU ranges between $3,000 and $10,000, depending on the patient's needs.

Shannon said her grief outweighs their money woes.

"I don't know if there is a harder part," said Shannon. "Whether it is seeing him the way I have to see him or knowing that I will never see her again. Or at least not here. I will see her again."

Wallace is facing several charges, including DUI manslaughter.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.