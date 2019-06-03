Family on bike ride hit by car, 4-month-old boy killed, Altamonte Springs police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 4-month-old boy was killed Sunday when a car jumped the curb onto the sidewalk and hit a family of three biking down Maitland Boulevard, police said.
Police said the parents were on bikes near Eden Park Road in Altamonte Springs with the father towing the baby in a bike trailer behind him just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
At last report, police said the parents were in critical condition.
“It’s a terrible scene. It's a terrible thing for the families and also for all the officers that responded here tonight and had to see the tragedy,” said Evelyn Estevez with the Altamonte Springs Police Department.
Police said they don’t know why the driver veered up onto the sidewalk, but that she is cooperating with the investigation.
