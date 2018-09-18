  • Driver hit, killed bicyclist while high on cocaine, Coconut Creek police say

    By: Kelly Healey , Associated Press

    COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A driver under the influence of cocaine and fentanyl fatally struck a bicyclist who was riding on a sidewalk, Coconut Creek police said.

     

    Police said Sandra Duval, 34, was arrested last week on charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash and vehicular homicide.

     

    Coconut Creek police said Duval crashed into two parked, unattended vehicles with her Jeep in March before crashing into 73-year-old Gerard "Gerry" Allard.

     

    Allard, of Val-d'Or, Canada, later died.

     

    An arrest report said a sample of Duval's blood tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl. Police said she has admitted to the wrecks and to using heroin about 12 hours before hitting Allard.

