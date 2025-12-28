New curbside collection days for residents of Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — New curbside collection days for residents in unincorporated Orange County will begin on Dec. 29. The new schedule will maintain current collection services without any reduction.

The City of Orlando states that under the new schedule, recycling and yard waste will be collected on different days than garbage and large items. This change is designed to improve efficiency and allow robotic arms to more effectively collect and empty roll carts, especially in tight spaces.

Residents are advised to place their recycling, yard waste, garbage, and large items out for collection by 6 a.m. on each collection day to guarantee timely pickup.

Additionally, January 1, 2026, will serve as a standard collection day under the new schedule, enabling residents to dispose of their waste and recyclables even on New Year’s Day.

Residents of Orange County are advised to familiarize themselves with their collection days to promote effective waste management.

