Drivers prepare for shift onto elevated I-4 lanes downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. - I-4 Ultimate crews are preparing to permanently move all eastbound I-4 traffic between South Street and Lee Road to new, elevated lanes.
The section is the same area that saw a major washout when a pipe failed during heavy rains.
The shift is a major milestone for the project and has been underway since 2015. It is slated to begin over the weekend so that it can be completed by Monday morning.
All eastbound exits in the stretch will be returned to what they were before construction started.
Lower eastbound lanes will close temporarily so the Florida Department of Transportation can configure them for westbound travel.
Westbound drivers will use the "old" lower eastbound lanes so crews can demolish the current westbound lanes.
The section of I-4 has been plagued with issues over the years, including flooding, a cracked bridge support and the aforementioned broken pipe that caused a lane to collapse.
The lane that collapsed is slated to reopen Monday with the shift.
