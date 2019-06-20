Drivers worried about safety on I-4 after storms once again damage construction

Heavy rains have once again crippled I-4 while it's under construction.
Some commuters are beginning to wonder if taking that route is a safety hazard after Wednesday's storms did some heavy damage to the road.
"Just a chunk out of I-4," said driver Ray Bazzi after seeing the damage. "Woah!"
Bazzi spoke to Channel 9 at a gas station near the section of I-4 where the hole opened up.
"The number one thing is safety," said Bazzi. "If they're not safe, I don't feel good about it. I probably won't use I-4 until I feel like it's safer."
Other drivers also voiced their concerns.
"If there was an actual accident like that, it would be devastating to everything and probably cause a lot of trouble actually," said Mark Linder.
The Florida Department of Transportation said Thursday that an underground drainage pipe collapsed in the heavy rains and weakened the material above it.
FDOT is asking the contractor to inspect other sections of the road that may have the same kind of pipes underneath them.
Channel 9 reached out to FDOT and asked if there was anything stopping the interstate's structural collapse from spreading, but did not receive a response.
