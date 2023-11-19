Drone show in Orange County sets Guinness World Records

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two world records were set this week in Orlando.

It happened during the IAAPA attractions expo.

Sky Elements Drone Show flew nearly 1,600 drones near the Orange County Convention Center.

Watch: Jack Kazanzas Star raised for annual holiday tradition in downtown Orlando

This display broke the Guinness World Record for the largest aerial logo as well as the largest aerial image of a flag formed by drones.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group