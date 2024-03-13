Drop in Bike Week-related patients this year, hospital data shows

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Halifax Health released numbers on Tuesday of patient admissions connected to 2024 Daytona Beach Bike Week.

The data shows fewer trauma patients were admitted to the hospital.

According to a news release, there were 100 patient admissions related to Bike Week.

This is a decrease from 122 at last year’s events.

The hospital system said there were 92 motorcycle crashes over the eleven days.

“Our trauma teams responded with amazing care and compassion,” said Lindsay Duffy, Halifax Health Emergency Services, director of nursing. “The trauma team at Halifax Health is always on call, and Bike Week has become a major focus of the teams’ expert care people trust.”

Read: Daytona Bike Week: Police beef up security for 10-day event

Daytona Bike Week: Police beef up security for 10-day event (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group