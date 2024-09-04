‘Drownings are preventable’: Seminole County first responders receive drowning prevention training

SANFORD, Fla. — Summer is winding down, but the work of first responders in Seminole County never stops.

On Tuesday, the county unveiled a new partnership with a local group to increase pool safety and prevent pediatric deaths.

“Our goal right now is to get to our first responders or law enforcement and fireside to go out there and say ‘hey, we’re on a call. But we’re noticing this with your pool, that there’s a pool alarm or there’s an open gate, there are things that need to be corrected,” said Lt. Dave Williams with Seminole County Fire Department.

Dozens of first responders with the county fire department already showed up on the first day of a series of trainings.

The plan is to go out into the community and watch for red flags around the pools.

“Most common things are broken, fences, open gates, just not having pool alarms in the house, and then also just making aware to the families,” said Lt. Williams.

Green pools are yet another issue first responders are bringing attention to.

“If there’s a child that’s missing, they may be in that pool, and for us to look through that pool, if it’s not clear, we have no idea where they’re at. So, we’re going to send divers in, and that’s precious time. All drownings are preventable,” said Lt. Williams.

Drowning is one of the leading causes of child deaths in the country.

Florida is at the top of the list with the highest number of cases – with 94 deaths reported just last year, according to the Department of Children and Families.

As of June 2024, state data shows more than 40 children drowned in Florida. First responders and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office are now working to prevent more fatalities. “Making sure that everyone’s aware of their situation, their surroundings, the events that are going on. Don’t forget the kids are there,” said Lt. Williams. “They’re used to the pools. They’re in the floaties and in the devices that help them swim, but it’s a false sense of safety.”

Swimlife, a Sanford-based drowning prevention school, is leading the training.

“We are also training 200 first responders in drowning prevention, more so when they are out in the community if they’re talking to families if they’re on a call,” said David Wiggins with SwimLife. “They’re also becoming more astute becoming more astute when they’re out in the community when they see possibly a torn down fence green pool, to be able to identify those quickly and report them to the necessary agency.”

The series will last for a total of three days.

