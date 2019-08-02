Drug deal gone wrong? Osceola deputies make arrests in connection to murder in July

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County deputies said they have arrested Darrion Ford and Raekwon Thomas in connection to a murder that happened in early July.
Deputies began their investigation into the death of Harold Jones in July. They said he was shot to death at the Sonoma Pointe Apartments in Kissimmee.
Deputies believe it was a drug deal gone wrong. "We believe that it is drug-related. We believe these three individuals met for an illegal drug transaction" said Jacob Ruiz.
The Osceola Sheriff's Office said authorities received several tips about the suspects after they released a picture of the black Nissan Altima they said the men drove the day of the deadly shooting.
Officials said during the drug transaction there was some type of disagreement and altercation between the suspect and the shooting victim.
Deputies said Ford confessed to killing Jones.
Ford is charged with first-degree murder and Thomas is charged with accessory after the fact in a capital murder.
Both men are behind bars with no bond.
