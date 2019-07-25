  • Drugs, loaded weapons- found in Daytona Beach motel with children present, officials say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating narcotics related activity at a Days Inn in Daytona Beach after they found a variety of drugs, guns and cash in a motel room with children present.

     

    Detectives arrested 37-year-old Richard Boston after they found five firearms in the room, including two that had been stolen, in the room.

    Detectives say three of the guns were loaded and three children were present in the room.

    They said the drugs and unsecured loaded weapons were easily within reach of a child.

    Boston was charged with possession of multiple drugs with the intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and child neglect.

    Boston was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he was being held Thursday morning in lieu of $258,000 bond. 

     

