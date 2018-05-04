  • Drunken Florida man returns stolen painting of Star Wars AT-ST Walker

    Updated:

    STORY: Girl afraid to wear ‘Star Wars’ shirt gets support from Mark Hamill

    An admitted art thief apologized for stealing a painting from a Jacksonville Beach brewery. 

    The unnamed person stole artwork from The Green Room last month. The painting was created by noted local artist Mobarick Abdullah III.

    On Tuesday, the business posted a message saying the painting had been returned -- with a note of apology: 

    The note reads:

    Dear Green Room + Artist Mo,
    I am so sorry. My friend I was w/that night showed me the post on Facebook. I made a drunken mistake. I had no idea it was the work of a local artist. My intent was not to be malicious towards Green Room or the artist. It was meant more in a “dare”/light-hearted fashion. Regardless of my intent, however, taking something that doesn’t belong to you is always wrong. I made a stupid, childish decision that was induced my (sic) alcohol and my love for Star Wars. I feel awful. Once again, I sincerely apologize. I wish the artist all the best!!!

    "Our post was shared enough to reunite our artwork with us! Mo couldn't be happier," The Green Room said. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Drunken Florida man returns stolen painting of Star Wars AT-ST Walker

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tropical disturbance brings big changes to Central Florida this weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Action 9 goes inside restaurants that keep flunking state inspections

  • Headline Goes Here

    Self-proclaimed ‘serial killer' accused of killing caretaker wants…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sloths: 9 things to know