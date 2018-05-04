STORY: Girl afraid to wear ‘Star Wars’ shirt gets support from Mark Hamill
An admitted art thief apologized for stealing a painting from a Jacksonville Beach brewery.
The unnamed person stole artwork from The Green Room last month. The painting was created by noted local artist Mobarick Abdullah III.
On Tuesday, the business posted a message saying the painting had been returned -- with a note of apology:
The note reads:
Dear Green Room + Artist Mo,
I am so sorry. My friend I was w/that night showed me the post on Facebook. I made a drunken mistake. I had no idea it was the work of a local artist. My intent was not to be malicious towards Green Room or the artist. It was meant more in a “dare”/light-hearted fashion. Regardless of my intent, however, taking something that doesn’t belong to you is always wrong. I made a stupid, childish decision that was induced my (sic) alcohol and my love for Star Wars. I feel awful. Once again, I sincerely apologize. I wish the artist all the best!!!
"Our post was shared enough to reunite our artwork with us! Mo couldn't be happier," The Green Room said.
