Duck Donuts offers a BOGO deal for National Sprinkle Day

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Duck Donuts is celebrating National Sprinkle Day with a buy one, get one free doughnut.

On Tuesday, any guest who purchases one Vanilla Confetti Donut, will get one free Vanilla Confetti Donut.

This deal is only available in-shop and it’s limited to one free doughnut per person.

“We are delighted to host a National Sprinkle Day celebration for our donut enthusiasts and sprinkle connoisseurs alike,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “We invite everyone to take part in this special occasion and enjoy the irresistible combination of our made-to-order donuts with a sprinkle-topped twist. We believe life is better with sprinkles on top!”

