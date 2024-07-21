Raising Cane’s races into 1st Volusia County location

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Caniacs can get ready for a flavor-filled pit stop in Volusia County next week.

Raising Cane’s is speeding into Daytona Beach for its grand opening on July 23.

This will be the first location in Volusia County.

Fans of the chicken finger meals and Cane’s Sauce can visit West International Speedway Boulevard for a taste.

It will be a tire screech away from the Daytona International Speedway and a short drive from the “World’s Most Famous Beach.”

The Daytona Beach restaurant will have nods to the racing atmosphere, like Toni Breidinger Raising Cane’s race suit and pit crew memorabilia.

The drive-thru will look like a finish line with a checkered flag.

There will also be a community block party to celebrate the occasion from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 23.

Guests can enjoy a live DJ, games, Daytona Beach swag and chances to win Coke Zero 400 tickets and free Cane’s for a year.

Normal hours will be from 10 a.m. to 1 a..m. Sunday through Thursday, and extended hours until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

