Raising Cane’s under construction in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A popular chicken fingers restaurant is opening its first Volusia County location.

The City of Daytona Beach announced Tuesday it will soon welcome Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers on International Boulevard and Williamson Boulevard.

It will take the place of the former Pier 1 Imports.

The restaurant will have two drive-thru lanes.

Raising Cane’s is known for its fresh, never-frozen chicken tenders and crinkle-cut fries.

The first Central Florida location opened in November 2023 in the O-Town West development.

The second Orlando location opened on Jan. 10 in Lake Nona.

