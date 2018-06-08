Dump truck clipped by I-95 overpass, snarling traffic

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A dump truck has hit an overpass that crosses I-95 in Brevard County.
Brevard County Fire & Rescue tweeted images of the bed of a dump truck flipped vertically and pinned against the bottom of an overpass spanning I-95 near Mile Marker 193 in Rockledge.
Related Headlines
The overpass that the truck hit carries Viera Blvd over I-95. A view from live FDOT cameras shows traffic on Viera Blvd was not impacted.
Interstate 95 NB MM 193 backed up due to incident with a dump truck v bridge. Use caution in the area or find an alternate route. #VIERA #BCFR #INTERSTATE95 pic.twitter.com/IsRlPeojhD— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) June 8, 2018
Northbound I-95 traffic was slowly getting around the crash, which is blocking one lane.
It's not clear if anyone was hurt, or if the overpass was damaged.
Stay with WFTV.com for updates.
Location of the dump truck crash:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}