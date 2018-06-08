  • Dump truck clipped by I-95 overpass, snarling traffic

    By: Kevin Williams

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A dump truck has hit an overpass that crosses I-95 in Brevard County.

    Brevard County Fire & Rescue tweeted images of the bed of a dump truck flipped vertically and pinned against the bottom of an overpass spanning I-95 near Mile Marker 193 in Rockledge.

    The overpass that the truck hit carries Viera Blvd over I-95. A view from live FDOT cameras shows traffic on Viera Blvd was not impacted.

    Northbound I-95 traffic was slowly getting around the crash, which is blocking one lane.

    It's not clear if anyone was hurt, or if the overpass was damaged.

    Location of the dump truck crash:

