Dunnellon High School student sexually assaults classmate in hallway, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County deputies said a 17-year-old student exposed himself to another student at school and tried to make her perform a sex act on him.
According to an arrest report, the 16-year-old victim and the 17-year-old suspect, Dante Samuels, were walking down the hallway at Dunnellon High School when the victim said Samuels started kissing her.
She told him to stop and tried to get him to stop, but he wouldn’t, deputies said.
The victim said the suspect eventually exposed himself and then sexually assaulted her.
Eventually, the victim was able to run away. When she got home, she told her legal guardian about the incident and the two reported it to deputies.
"In this case, that student has been arrested and will not be back on that campus, to ever come in contact with that student again," said Marion County Public Schools spokesperson Kevin Christian.
The school alerted parents about the arrest.
Deputies said Samuels was taken into custody by the department of Juvenile Justice and is facing felony charges of sexual battery.
