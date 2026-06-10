Dunnellon man accused of killing father, burying body in backyard

DUNNELLON, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County said a Dunnellon man is accused of murdering his father.

Investigators said Andres Bahamon, 25, was charged Tuesday for the murder of his 43-year-old father, Andres Bahamon-Prada.

Andres Bahamon was already in the Marion County Jail at the time of his arrest and confessed to the crime, according to a release.

The investigation began May 16 when Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report that Bahamon-Prada had not been seen since May 7, 2026.

Deputies located evidence suggesting foul play, prompting Major Crimes detectives to begin a homicide investigation.

On May 18, detectives responded to 2180 NW 225th Avenue in Dunnellon.

A search warrant was executed, leading to the discovery of freshly dug dirt and human remains later confirmed to be Bahamon-Prada.

Inside the home, detectives also collected items with suspected dried blood.

Following the discovery of the remains and other evidence, Bahamon, 25, became the primary suspect in the homicide.

Although Bahamon had initially refused to speak with detectives about his father’s disappearance, detectives conducted another interview with him while he was in custody at the Marion County Jail.

During this interview, Bahamon admitted to killing his father, officials said.

Bahamon told detectives that before the murder, he “asked God a million times” to allow him to kill his father.

He expressed a belief that he was acting on God’s behalf because his father was “trying to link up with satanic people” and trying to kill him.

Detectives said Bahamon provided extensive details about how he killed his father and subsequently buried him in the backyard of the residence to avoid arrest.

Deputies said based on the collected evidence and his own account, Bahamon was charged with second degree murder.

Bahamon remains in the Marion County Jail without bond.

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