Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast Awarded over $800K

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast was awarded $750,000 in Department of Defense funding and $82,500 in state funding to further study improvements to the aging wastewater infrastructure.

“The EDC identified a need and continues to promote efforts in Washington D.C. and at the State level to modernize military infrastructure in our county,” stated President & CEO Lynda Weatherman of the EDC of Florida’s Space Coast. “The awarded Military-supportive grants prove to be mission-critical to align priorities for current and expanding mission capacity.”

The EDC has entered into an agreement with Brevard County as the sub-award recipient of the grant. In this role, the County’s Utility Services Department will lead and manage the Feasibility Study, overseeing its coordination, implementation, and timely completion.

Located in Brevard County, the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) wastewater treatment facility (WWTF) provides wastewater treatment for the US Government and Space Launch Programs at CCSFS as well as NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The funding paves the way for improving military hardening efforts.

The Phase 2 feasibility study of Cape Canaveral SFS Regional WWTF will confirm flow projections from CCSFS and identify and confirm conveyance, confirm effluent water quality goals and disposal and reuse options, determine advanced wastewater treatment options, and develop project phasing plan.

In addition, key goals aim to increase the resiliency and reduce vulnerability of the WWTFs in the service area and protect the Indian River Lagoon.

