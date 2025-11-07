EDC Orlando kicks off at Tinker Field with over 100 artists

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) kicks off today at Tinker Field in Orlando, promising a weekend of electronic dance music from over 100 artists.

The festival, running from November 7 to 9, is expected to cause significant traffic changes around downtown Orlando and Camping World Stadium due to road closures and increased demand for ridesharing services.

Attendees are advised to arrive early or use the official shuttle system to avoid congestion. Limited parking is available, and rideshare services are expected to see a surge in demand.

This year’s lineup features notable performances, including the debut collaboration between Green Velvet and Alok, and DJ Snake performing under the alias ‘The Outlaw’ with a focus on dubstep and techno.

Chase & Status will make their EDC Orlando debut, while other performers include Zedd, Dom Dolla, Gryffin, Chris Lake, and Tiësto. The festival spans five stages and covers a wide range of electronic music genres such as house, techno, bass, and trance.

Click here for more information about the event.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group