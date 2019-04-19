Edgewater police officer off the job after showing up late to work, records show

EDGEWATER, Fla. - An Edgewater police officer will be off the job for 12 days after showing up late to work.
It's the sixth internal affairs report the department opened into the officer in the last two years, including three that were filed against the officer by the same man.
Related Headlines
One of the reports also accuses him of sexual activity in his squad car while he was on duty.
TRENDING NOW:
- Florida teens drew up plans to kidnap, kill 9 people, deputies say
- Deputies: Thieves smash glass with hammer at Florida Mall jewelry store
- Man accused of arsons in Lake County arrested, deputies say
- 'Dale' the comfort K-9 helps children open up about abuse
The investigation done by Edgewater police confirmed he did meet a woman while he was on duty, but it could not prove if there was any sexual misconduct.
It's one of three separate complaints filed against Officer Andrew Spurlock by his girlfriend's ex-husband, Edgewater Superintendent of Parks and Recreation, Jason O'Keefee.
According to another report, Spurlock was 50 minutes late to work in March because he set his alarm to p.m instead of a.m.
In February, another investigation claims Spurlock was asleep in his patrol car when an officer went to relieve him. Spurlock claimed he was only pretending to be asleep.
Spurlock did not respond to a request for comment.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}