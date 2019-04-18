JUST IN: Man accused of multiple arsons in Lake County arrested, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of intentionally setting multiple fires in North Lake County was arrested Thursday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Altoona resident James Bennett, 48, was arrested at his home following months of investigation of a string of arsons.
Bennett was charged with four counts of arson and two counts of armed burglary, deputies said.
Investigators said the arsons began in February with a string of fires over nine days that included a convenience store, a restaurant, two structures and a dumpster.
Lake County deputies said they worked with state fire marshals, firefighters and local police during their investigation.
Deputies said Bennett was taken to the Lake County Jail with a bond of $300,000.
