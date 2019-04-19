Thieves use hammers to smash glass during robbery at Florida Mall jewelry store, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Armed robbers used hammers to smash a display case at a jewelry store inside the Florida Mall on Thursday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the robbery occurred around 6 p.m. at the Mayors Jewelers inside the mall.
Related Headlines
The robbers entered the store and used hammers to smash the glass of a display case before running off with stolen items, deputies said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Massive Brevard County brush fire causes road closure, traffic delays on SR 407
- Mount Dora police chief placed on leave following alleged comments about Hispanic culture
- Skeleton of baby T. rex dinosaur for sale on eBay for $2.95 million; scientists are furious
- Video: Drivers brace for another big change to I-4 in Downtown Orlando
Deputies said they were able to locate the robbers by using surveillance video to track down the vehicle they left in.
The suspected robbers were arrested later without incident, deputies said.
An investigation is ongoing, and deputies did not say if anyone was injured during the incident.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}