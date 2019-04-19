  • Thieves use hammers to smash glass during robbery at Florida Mall jewelry store, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Armed robbers used hammers to smash a display case at a jewelry store inside the Florida Mall on Thursday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said the robbery occurred around 6 p.m. at the Mayors Jewelers inside the mall.

    The robbers entered the store and used hammers to smash the glass of a display case before running off with stolen items, deputies said.

    Deputies said they were able to locate the robbers by using surveillance video to track down the vehicle they left in.

    The suspected robbers were arrested later without incident, deputies said.

    An investigation is ongoing, and deputies did not say if anyone was injured during the incident.

