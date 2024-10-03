Edgewater residents hit with another wave of flooding

EDGEWATER, Fla. — People in Edgewater are cleaning up after rain caused neighborhoods to flood Wednesday night. This is the second time it has happened in the last two weeks.

Many properties still had standing water on Thursday and homes could be seen surrounded with sandbags.

“Now I am having PTSD because every time it rains I am looking out here and our yard had just dried out here and now I still have standing water around my porch,” said homeowner Allison Roberts.

Roberts had water all the way up to her front door and in her garage, porch and laundry room. She said two weeks ago the same thing happened.

We went to Mayor Diezel Depew for answers. He blames bad city management and improper maintenance for the problems people are dealing with now.

To help, crews cleared culverts and dredged retention ponds all day Thursday.

However, Depew knows that won’t be enough, so he plans to declare a state of emergency on the city’s infrastructure.

“Hopefully, it’s going to open the state’s eyes. I went to Tallahassee 19 times last year. We asked for appropriations for the first time in the city of Edgewater’s history. We didn’t receive any. So, I encourage all residents to reach out to their state representative,” said Depew.

Depew said the city manager was removed from his position two weeks ago for not handling the flooding situation properly then.

The interim city manager will be sharing a flood mitigation plan during Monday’s regular city commission meeting.

