Local

Election 2024: How to stay informed Election Day

By WFTV.com News Staff

How to watch the elections

By WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla — WFTV Channel 9 will have LIVE results for the 2024 General Election.

TV & Streaming:

  • Coverage will begin on WFTV Channel 9 starting at 4 p.m. and through our evening newscast with election updates
  • From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., WFTV Channel 9 will head over to TV27 with an Election Night special. The special will also be live on our streaming sources, WFTV NOW and News 24/7
  • Our WFTV app is free on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV/Stick, Samsung Smart TV, and Google TV

WFTV.com and mobile:

  • Follow us on our Live Election Night Blog and in our Election 2024
  • We will also have a live Election Night widget with all the races for you to search
  • Be sure to download all our mobile apps and streaming options

Social Media:

  • You can follow us on YouTube to watch on-demand videos
  • Facebook and Instagram will have the latest winners and what Florida amendments pass or fail


Latest election headlines:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read