Election 2024: WFTV speaks to candidates running for State Attorney’s Office

ORLANDO, Fla — Channel 9 interviews candidates Monique Worrell and Andrew Bain ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.

Tuesday could become the day Orange and Osceola County voters thumb their noses at a governor they’ve long been at odds with by installing Monique Worrell as State Attorney once again, a year and a half after DeSantis suspended her in a move widely considered political.

DeSantis claimed Worrell was soft on crime and ignoring some laws. He also claimed she drove prosecutors out of the Ninth Circuit in an effort to bring a more progressive form of justice to the Orlando area – accusations Worrell has rejected.

WFTV sat down with Worrell for a 40-minute conversation about herself, her priorities for a new term and her views, using a list of questions that was similar to the set posed to her replacement, Andrew Bain, one day prior.

One of the most hotly contested races in Central Florida is the seat for Orange-Osceola State Attorney between Andrew Bain and Monique Worrell.

It’s been a little over a year since the political firestorm. Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Worrell, claiming she was incompetent and neglected her duty as State Attorney.

DeSantis claimed in his executive order that Worrell showed a pattern of avoiding minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes and drug charges and allowed juvenile offenders to avoid serious charges and incarceration.

