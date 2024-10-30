12-year-old boy accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ middle school, sheriff says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old is facing charges for making a school threat, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they got a tip about a Snapchat threat at Jefferson Middle School.

In it, the boy allegedly said “but for real, I’m gonna shoot this school up.”

Deputies said he claimed it was a joke, but the sheriff says it’s no laughing matter.

