Teen arrested, accused of school shooting threat in Osceola County, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old is accused of threatening to “shoot up a school,” the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teen was arrested after a School Resource Officer at Poinciana High School was notified of the juvenile’s identity.

Deputies said they knew about the threat anonymously through Fortify FL, and the SRO confronted the teen and their mother at their home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile was nervous when law enforcement asked about the incident, and deputies asked to search the home for guns, which the mother agreed.

OCSO said they discovered a clear bottle of “Crown Royal Regal Apple,” a gun and a 34-round extended magazine in the teen’s school backpack.

The boy claimed he found the gun in Orlando and did not own it, Osceola County deputies said.

Investigators said they also found cannibis, drug paraphernalia and more bullets in the teen’s room.

The teen remains in the jail on no bond. He faces charges of marijuana, drug possession, alcohol under 21, and possessing a firearm as a minor.

“An unimaginable tragedy was prevented in this case thanks to a Fortify FL tip. The Sheriff’s Office strongly encourages the public to report any indications of threats to school safety so we can continue to prevent these issues in the future.” — Osceola County Sheriff's Office

