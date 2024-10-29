Police: 17-year-old boy shoots 16-year-old girl and himself at auto shop in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — Police in Palm Bay are investigating a deadly double shooting from over the weekend.

Officers said the shooting happened at 2:48 a.m. Sunday at an auto shop on Malabar Road.

Officials said a 16-year-old girl called 911 and reported another 16-year-old girl had been shot.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot and she was taken to a hospital.

A 17-year-old boy was also at the scene and was also shot and taken to a hospital.

Officers said the shooting was domestic, and the boy and girl were in a relationship.

Police said the boy shot the girl before turning the gun on himself.

Police said the girl is still being treated at the hospital and the boy has died from his self-inflicted gunshot.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

