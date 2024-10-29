Brevard school worker accused of sending sexual images to student

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A cafeteria worker at Merritt Island High School is accused of sending sexually explicit images to a student.

Brevard County deputies said they arrested Ashley Pearce on Monday.

Deputies said she is also an after-school childcare provider at Andersen Elementary School, and has been suspended from both positions.

Brevard County school officials shared the following message with families:

“Police have arrested a female food services employee for sending inappropriate photos to a minor male student at Merritt Island High School. Brevard Public Schools is fully cooperating with the Brevard County Sheriff’s (BCSO) in their investigation into this incident. All involved parties have been notified. We understand how unsettling this news may be for our community. The safety and well-being of students in our school is always our top priority. This is an active and ongoing police investigation. We appreciate your continued support.”

Deputies said they are trying to determine if there are any other potential victims.

