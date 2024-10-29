Police investigate after person shot at Daytona Beach hotel

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach are investigating after a person was shot at a hotel on Tuesday.
Officers said the shooting happened at the Baymont Hotel on West International Speedway Boulevard.
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Officers said this is an active investigation, and no other details were released.
