FDA issues recall alert for smoked salmon brand sold in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall notice for a smoked salmon brand sold in Florida.

Officials said some “Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon” has been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon sold in in twin 12oz package, UPC 0 96619 25697 6, Lot# 8512801270, Best-by-Date 11/13/2024.

Read: “You better have your doors locked,” suspect warns Marion Co. deputy before stealing his cruiser

The FDA said testing confirmed listeria monocytogenes on Oct. 21.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, officials said.

Officials said although healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Read: Historic ship replica drifts into St. Augustine bridge, deputies say

The products were distributed between Oct. 9 to Oct. 13. to the Southeast Costco Distribution Center located in West Palm Beach, Florida and Costco Warehouse stores in Florida.

The Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon is vacuum packed in a black bordered plastic package, with a blue name of “Smoked Salmon” and an illustration of a salmon fish on the front, officials said.

Read: Kissimmee police chief resigns, interim chief named after concerns during grand jury investigation

Officials said people who have purchased these products should not consume them and are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard the product.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group