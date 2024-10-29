Historic ship replica drifts into St. Augustine bridge, deputies say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An historic Spanish ship replica drifted into a bridge in St. Augustine, according to deputies.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said the “Nao Trinidad” lost propulsion Monday morning and drifted into the Bridge of Lions near downtown St. Augustine.

The Trinidad is modeled after the flagship of Ferdinand Magellan’s first voyage to sail around the world in the 14th century.

The actual Spanish vessel never completed the journey and was wrecked in bad weather in 1523.

Fire crews and the city’s Harbormaster jumped into action and were able to pull the ship off the bridge.

Deputies said the Nao Trinidad will be used as a floating museum open for guided and self-guided tours while docked in the historic city.

No injuries were reported.

