St. Augustine construction crews find boat from the 1800s buried underground

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Construction crews in St. Augustine discovered a boat dating back to the 1800s.

Crews were working on a drainage project at King Street and A1A, where a piece of timber from the vessel was found. Now, they’re working to dig it out of the ground and preserve it safely.

According to Dr. Ian Pawn, the cultural resources director with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, more than just the boat was found

“We have found some nails, and we found at least one shoe, and those shoes it’s a left and right. So that means that’s a later 1800s thing,” he said.

Officials said they haven’t found anything that could tell them who owned the boat, but archaeologists slowly, and carefully take the boat apart piece by piece.

Pawn said they are still trying to figure out where they will store the 20-foot boat.

